A system to monitor and alert fire incidents 

March 15, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thrissur

Shibu George, an employee of the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) in Thrissur, has developed a simple system to monitor and alert fire incidents.

“As Kerala experiences soaring temperatures, fire-related incidents are becoming common. Automated systems that regularly monitor possible fire-risk zones have become essential. The massive fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant at Kochi emphasises the need for such systems,” says Mr. George. A clerk in the DEOC, he is a research student on the topic ‘the role of modern technology in disaster management’.

“A solar-powered battery unit and an infrared camera thermal sensor using this electricity are the main components of the fire alert system. It has a Raspberry Pi unit programme and works with artificial intelligence and a GSM module for immediate transmission of information from the unit to the fire control room at the Collectorate. An Rf module [that works with radio frequency] ensures connectivity as the units placed in the forest have less mobile connectivity. So we can connect this forest wireless system to radio frequency,” he explains.

Mr. George says it is also desirable to develop an Android application using which the public can send information and GPS location to the Fire and Rescue Services through a single-button press if they witness a fire. Both the systems can be developed by Electronics Engineering students easily, he adds.

In 2014, Mr. George upgraded the Revenue department’s radio system in Thrissur district with modern techniques. Similarly, his project – a sensor-supported early warning system installed on the Chalakudy river – is being considered by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).