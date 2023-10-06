A sweet way of claiming their due

October 06, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOLLAM

Jyenu means honey in the language of Kattunaikans, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group in Kerala. Honey harvesting involves weeks-long expeditions into deep forest and women are always a part of the assiduous trips. They also see their men being exploited, forced to undersell the produce for a bottle of alcohol or a wad of tobacco.

Most tribals, especially PVTGs, get a raw deal as they belong to the lowest strata of marketing chain. It was a bunch of tribal women from Malappuram who started Jyenu to end the practice and at present they market around 300 kg of honey under the brand every season without middlemen.

“The money offered by both private vendors and the Forest department is low when you compare it with the market price. We walk long distances to forest interiors in search of honey and our men climb tall and thorny trees to harvest it. All we want is fair prices for our effort,” says Sumitra, a tribal woman from Appankappu.

Around 200 tribal women from the Paniya, Aranada, and Kattunaikan communities pooled their money to start the venture in 2017, but they were not prepared for back-to-back floods and the pandemic. Despite umpteen adversities the women decided to move ahead as the wanted to set an example of perseverance.

“We wanted to put an end to middlemen exploiting us and registered a society in 2017 to procure and market minor forest produce (MPF). We started procuring honey by offering around ₹700 a kg and we could sell it for ₹1,000. We had to vacate the building and move to another place during the pandemic, but we did not give up,” says Chitra, secretary of the society.

Apart from ensuring a fair price, the society also aims to supply best quality honey without adulteration, say the women.

“We have heard about middlemen adding sugar syrup and jaggery to increase the volume. Also many people do not know the difference between petti then (honey from bee boxes) and wild honey. We also sell honey from stingless bees (cheruthen) and honey collected from rock pits and cavities in tree trunks known as thoduthen. We buy cheruthen for ₹2,500 where as the price offered by others is hardly ₹1,200,” she adds.

Right now the women are procuring honey from a single ‘ooru’ collected by Kattunaikans. “We can’t afford large quantities. Very often people from other tribal colonies request us to buy their produce also, but we are helpless. So far, we have received zero assistance from the government,” says Sumithra.

Jyenu honey is marketed mainly through social networking platforms and the women have created groups for that. They upload the photos of fresh stock to alert customers and the produce is couriered to them.