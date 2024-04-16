GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘A surprise gift from fourth-rank holder in Civil Services exam to his family members’

P.K Sidharth Ramkumar got fourth rank in the Civil Services Exam 2023 conducted by Union Public Service Commission. His family came to know about his achievement on television. They did not know that he had attempted the exam and appeared for interview

April 16, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

“A pleasant surprise” was how the family members of P.K Sidharth Ramkumar responded after news broke that he won the fourth rank in the Civil Services Exam 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

“It was only after watching television that we knew that he had attempted the exam and appeared for the interview,” says Rathi, his mother, who defined her son as an all-rounder. “He is a movie buff. He is also passionate about cricket,” she says from her residence at Diwan’s Road opposite Durbar Hall here on Tuesday.

“May be he wanted to give us a surprise by not saying anything about the latest attempt,” says an elated Adarsh Kumar, his brother and a lawyer practising at the Kerala High Court.

A graduate of Architecture from the College of Architecture, Thiruvananthapuram, in 2019, Sidharth had first cracked the Civil Services exam in 2020 and was shortlisted for the Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service. He won 181st rank in the next attempt and got selected for the Indian Police Service. The 27-year-old was not ready to give up and secured 121st rank in his third attempt in 2022.

“He was allotted posting in the West Bengal cadre. We could not talk to him in detail after hearing the news as he is at present undergoing training at the national academy for IPS probationers in Hyderabad,” says Mr. Adarsh Kumar.

His father T.M. Ramkumar, who retired as Principal of Chinmaya College of Arts, Commerce and Science in Thripunithura, said he was happy about his son’s achievement. Sidharth had completed his schooling from Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, here.

