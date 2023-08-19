A super market to train person with disabilities in life skills

August 19, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - Thrissur

A super market opened at the NIPMR (National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation) is a model for providing hands-on training for differently abled children in activities of daily living.

The NIPMR-Cedar Super Market is the first disability friendly supermarket in the State to provide training in socialisation, money concept and exchange, and the idea of give-and-take among person with disabilities, especially children.

Children with disabilities face many difficulties in almost all activities of daily living including mobility, personal hygiene, dressing, communication, and even in taking food. Most of the rehabilitation centres providing training to persons with disabilities in the country do not have adequate facilities to train them in instrumental activities of daily living.

However, the super market here envisages imparting skills in activities such as money concept, mutual exchange, communication, and socialisation beyond training in sual activities of daily living.

About 150 children are currently undergoing such a training here. Two differently abled children trained at the NIPMR have also been given employment at the super market.

Children from a special school at the NIPMR and those from vocational training programme EmVoc are being trained. The project is established utilising ₹42 lakh in PPP mod. The basic infrastructure has been provided by the NIPMR and marketing is done by Cedar Marketing Limited, according to NIPMR executive director-in-charge C. Chandrababu. He also said that facilities were also in place to sell the products produced by differently abled children and families through the super market.