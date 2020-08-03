A sudden spike in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

03 August 2020 23:34 IST

101 new cases, 85 of whom contract disease locally

In a major jump in COVID-19 cases in recent days, 101 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

The new cases include 85 who contracted the disease through local transmission, 10 people who came from abroad, and six from other States. The district reported one more COVID-19 related death, taking the official tally to six. The deceased was identified as a 52-year-old man from Nooranad.

The Chettikkad and Kadakarappally COVID-19 clusters widened further with 21 and 14 cases respectively. All the 35 contracted the disease through contact. Another nine contact cases were reported from Nelemperoor. Rest of the contact cases were from Alappuzha (7), Perumbalam (6), Pattanakkad (6), Punnapra (5), Cherthala (4), Pallippuram (3), Ambalappuzha (3), Vavakkad (2) and one case each from Varanam, Panavally, Muhamma, Thanneermukkom and Kanichukulangara.

Sixteen patients who had returned from abroad and other States are natives of Punnapra (2), Venmony (2), Chingoli (2) and one each from Mulakuzha, Cherthala, Chunakkara, Pulinkunnu, Eravukadu, Alappuzha, Nooranad, Ala, Thakazhi and Arookutty. Wards 12 and 15 in Ambalappuzha South, ward 8 in Kanjikuzhy, ward 2 in Aroor, ward 1 in Cherthala South and wards 2 and 3 in Chettikulangara grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.