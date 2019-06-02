A street childhood that chose to dream and fight

She knows what life on the streets is like. She also knows how the determination to study helped her escape the streets, even if the alternative wasn’t much better to sleeping on shop fronts.

Shemi, author of the 640-page Natavazhiyile Nerukal, published by DC Books, donated the royalty from her book to Balanidhi, the juvenile justice fund instituted by the Women and Child Development Department for children, at a function organised in connection with the launch of ‘Karuthal Sparsham – Kaikorkkam Kuttikalkayi.’

Shemi’s petite frame and soft voice belie the grit that took her from Kannur’s streets to the comforts of Dubai.

Beating adversity

An account of her memories as a three-year-old girl in a Muslim family on the brink of penury to her setting foot in Dubai, the book is a testament to how perseverance and courage can help one beat adversity.

Recalling how her family splintered and how she came to find herself on the streets with her father living the life of a vagabond, an emotional Shemi says that despite the years that have passed, she finds that she has not been able to put her childhood behind her.

“Pain and apprehension are part of me. Now, it is all about other children though.”

Intermittently, the family would get together and then go their own way to survive. It was her yearning to attend school that pushed her decisions – her desire to stay put in one place, even if she was all alone; her desire to work in exchange for shelter; and shift to an orphanage despite its horrors. “I pray that all children in the street find the courage to make decisions the way I did.”

Well aware that more often than not, money handed over by people to take care of children did not find its way to them, Shemi’s quest brought her to the Social Justice Department. “The first income from my book is not a contribution or gift. It is my duty,” she says.

Crusader

“Street children are where they are not because of their fault. So each time they extend their hand to beg, they should be made aware of what they are losing or rather what society is making them lose.”

Today, Shemi is married and mother to two children. She has also brought out another book Malappurathinte Marumakal.