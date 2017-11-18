A stamp of self and Sabarimala Sannidhanam

If you get letters carrying stamps that bear images of the sender in the backdrop of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, take it not as part of the new-age selfie craze.

The effort is, in fact, a very official move by the Department of Posts that has come out with an offer to add to the devotional fervour at Sabarimala during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season. As per the plan, devotees to the hill shrine could now own stamps that bear images of their self with the temple sopanam in the background.

The Sannidhanam post office, which functions only during the pilgrimage season, is all set to offer the facility to the devotees for a sum of ₹300. M. Ayyappan, Postmaster at the Sannidhanam post office, told The Hindu that the department had introduced the facility as a special package.

12 stamps at ₹5

Owning a set of 12 stamps, each valued at ₹5, is just a 10-minute effort, according to Mr. Ayyappan. On request for the facility, a staff at the post office will take the photograph of the devotee in the backdrop of a cutout of the temple sopanam. A set of stamps will then be handed over to the person, who could then preserve it as a keepsake of a soulful pilgrimage. And all for a reasonable cost.

Devotees could even use it for sending letters, says Mr Ayyappan. The department anticipates huge response from the pilgrims to this novel initiative. Arrangements have been made to meet the demand for the venture, says Mr. Ayyappan.

The Sannidhanam post office has also got various other peculiarities. The postal seal here carries images of the Holy-18 Steps (Pathinettampady) and an image of the Ayyappa idol in it. Such a seal is one-of-its-kind in the country.