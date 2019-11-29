A springboard for future stars

His eyes closed, the middle-aged man looks as if he is meditating. He is sitting in one of the middle rows, and is holding his mobile phone high.

The crowd is big at the Little Flower GHSS, but there is complete silence when this small-built, bright-eyed girl sings the enchantingly melodious light song, Mrudu mandahaasam…

It is not just the man in the middle row that is recording the song on his mobile phone. There are several of them. And they would record every single song at the Light Music contest at the State School Arts Festival.

The voices they have recorded could very much be the future of music, be it playback singing, classical, or instrumental. When you flip through the pages of the long, rich history of the festival, you cannot but marvel at the staggering number of winners in music competitions who have gone on to attain great success as professional musicians.

Though a large number of successful artistes have emerged from the festival stage in other art forms too, there is absolutely no comparison with music. The history of the State School Arts Festival is also very much the history of Kerala’s music of the last six decades.

And the tradition began right at the beginning. At the inaugural edition of the festival, the winner of the only singing contest (boys) was Neyyattinkara Mohanachandran, who became a leading Carnatic vocalist.

The following year in the same contest, K.J. Yesudas came first and P. Jayachandran second, and the duo would, of course, go on to become legends.

From the third edition of the festival emerged Pala C.K. Ramachandran, who is now one of the senior-most Carnatic musicians around, and composer and vocalist Perumbavoor G. Raveendranath. Outstanding voices continued to be heard from the festival.

The list includes playback singers K.S. Chithra, Sujatha, G. Venugopal, Srinivas, Minmini, Arundhathi, Binni Krishnakumar, Krishnachandran, Najim Arshad, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Shabnam, and Susheela Devi, Carnatic singers M.K. Sankaran Namboothiri, Kavalam Sreekumar, Mukhathala Sivaji, Mavelikara P. Subramaniam, Kalanjoor Chandrasekharan, instrumental musicians Kudamaloor Janardanan, K.S. Gopalakrishnan, Balabhaskar, T.H. Lalitha, T.H. Vasantha, T.H. Subramaniam, Kuzhalmannam Ramakrishnan, Thiruvizha Sivanandan, K. Viswanathan, Ananda Varma, B. Sasikumar, Ernakulam S. Ramakrishnan, Trichur C. Narendran, and Cherthala N. Sreekumara Varma, besides composers M. Jayachandran and Sharreth.

Just six years ago, these very columns had featured K.S. Harisankar when he had emerged as one of the stars at the Thrissur festival. He is now one of the leading playback singers from the younger generation.