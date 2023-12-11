A spread of fine films on IFFK’s fifth day

December 11, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A total of 67 films will be screened on the fifth day of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Among the seven Oscar entries to be screened, Radu Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World and Nicolaj Arcel’s The Promised Land will have their final screenings.

Other Oscar-nominated films from different countries include Felipe Gálvez Haberle’s The Settlers, Stephan Komandarev’s Blaga’s Lessons, Pawo Choyning Dorji’s The Monk and the Gun, Amr Gamal’s The Burdened, and Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days.

In the Homage category, films like Terence Davies’ Distant Voices Still Lives, Carlos Saura’s Cousin Angelica, and Ebrahim Golestan’s Brick and Mirror will be shown. Rita Azevedo Gomes’s The Portuguese Woman in the Jury Film category and The Guerilla Fighter in the Mrinal Sen Retrospective category are also scheduled for Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten films in the competition category, including Fazil Razak’s Thadavu (The Sentence), Diego del Rio’s All the Silence, and Sabit Kurmanbekov’s The Snowstorm, are ready for their second screenings. The World Cinema category has 26 films, comprising Adura Onashile’s Girl, Delphine Girard’s Through the Night, Petr Václav’s The Bohemian, Angela Schanelec’s Music, Gábor Reisz’s Explanation for Everything, and Maryna Vroda’s Stepne.

In the Malayalam Cinema Today category, Geo Baby’s Kaathal, Anand Ekarshi’s Aattam (The Play), Sunil Maloor’s Valassai Paravakal, Rinoshun K.’s Five First Dates, Shruthi Sharanyam’s B 32 to 44, and Shalini Ushadevi’s Ennennum (Now and Forever), will have their second screenings.

Five films, including Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy and Santosh Sivan’s Hindi film Moha, will be screened in the Kaleidoscope category on Tuesday. The Cuban film In a Certain Way will be screened in the Country Focus section. The day also marks the final screenings of Alejandro Gil’s Innocence, Jorge Luis Sánchez’s Cuba Libre!, and Rigoberto López’s The Major.

In the Indian Cinema Now category, Shahrukhkhan Chavada’s Which Colour?, Dominic Sangma’s Rapture, and Uttam Kamati’s Kherwal will have their second screenings. The Zanussi Retrospective category will conclude with the final screenings of Perfect Number, A Year of the Quiet Sun, and The Spiral. The day will have the last screening of Isabel Herguera’s Sultana’s Dream in the animation category.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.