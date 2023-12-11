HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A spread of fine films on IFFK’s fifth day

December 11, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 67 films will be screened on the fifth day of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Among the seven Oscar entries to be screened, Radu Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World and Nicolaj Arcel’s The Promised Land will have their final screenings.

Other Oscar-nominated films from different countries include Felipe Gálvez Haberle’s The Settlers, Stephan Komandarev’s Blaga’s Lessons, Pawo Choyning Dorji’s The Monk and the Gun, Amr Gamal’s The Burdened, and Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days.

In the Homage category, films like Terence Davies’ Distant Voices Still Lives, Carlos Saura’s Cousin Angelica, and Ebrahim Golestan’s Brick and Mirror will be shown. Rita Azevedo Gomes’s The Portuguese Woman in the Jury Film category and The Guerilla Fighter in the Mrinal Sen Retrospective category are also scheduled for Tuesday.

Ten films in the competition category, including Fazil Razak’s Thadavu (The Sentence), Diego del Rio’s All the Silence, and Sabit Kurmanbekov’s The Snowstorm, are ready for their second screenings. The World Cinema category has 26 films, comprising Adura Onashile’s Girl, Delphine Girard’s Through the Night, Petr Václav’s The Bohemian, Angela Schanelec’s Music, Gábor Reisz’s Explanation for Everything, and Maryna Vroda’s Stepne.

In the Malayalam Cinema Today category, Geo Baby’s Kaathal, Anand Ekarshi’s Aattam (The Play), Sunil Maloor’s Valassai Paravakal, Rinoshun K.’s Five First Dates, Shruthi Sharanyam’s B 32 to 44, and Shalini Ushadevi’s Ennennum (Now and Forever), will have their second screenings.

Five films, including Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy and Santosh Sivan’s Hindi film Moha, will be screened in the Kaleidoscope category on Tuesday. The Cuban film In a Certain Way will be screened in the Country Focus section. The day also marks the final screenings of Alejandro Gil’s Innocence, Jorge Luis Sánchez’s Cuba Libre!, and Rigoberto López’s The Major.

In the Indian Cinema Now category, Shahrukhkhan Chavada’s Which Colour?, Dominic Sangma’s Rapture, and Uttam Kamati’s Kherwal will have their second screenings. The Zanussi Retrospective category will conclude with the final screenings of Perfect Number, A Year of the Quiet Sun, and The Spiral. The day will have the last screening of Isabel Herguera’s Sultana’s Dream in the animation category.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.