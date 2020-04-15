A song for COVID-19 warriors

From British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the Italian resident from Pathanamathitta, who have been cured of COVID-19, are singing praises of the selfless work of the health professionals the world over.

Playback singer G. Venugopal has done that literally with a song in praise of Kerala’s COVID-19 warriors, who are risking their lives on the front line of the battle against the disease. His musical tribute, which he tuned and sang (along with Gireesh Narayanan and Blessy Das), was released on Tuesday by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja. It is written by G. Nishikanth.

And it proved an unforgettable Vishu for the singer. He visited the Directorate of Health Services control room in Thiruvananthaupuram and interacted with the health officials.

“What our health workers have been doing is truly remarkable and I felt I should make a song for them; I think Kerala has tackled the situation very well.” Venugopal told The Hindu. “As someone who has travelled widely, I feel more safe in Kerala in these tough times.”

He said he was happy that he could spend some time inside the control room. “There were requests for my songs,” he said. “They wanted to hear my hits such as Chandana manivaathil... and N.N. Kakkad's poem Saphalamee Yatra; I was only glad to oblige.”

Venugopal said the Minister was also fond of poetry. “So I rendered K. Ayyappa Paniker's Pookkathirikkan Enikkavathille, which I thought was the most ideal poem for Vishu against the backdrop of the pandemic,” he said.