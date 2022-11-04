A solace for patients with chronic diseases 

ADVERTISEMENT

Pain and Palliative Care Society, Thrissur, which has been a solace for thousands of patients with chronic diseases, has completed 25 years of service.

More than 80 volunteers, including 25 doctors, nurses, retired employees from various jobs and drivers, are the driving force behind the society which provides services free of cost. The beneficiaries include cancer patients, kidney patients, paraplegics, mentally challenged and elderly persons.

“Palliative care is not curative treatment. It is a supportive care. Improving the quality of life of chronic patients and reducing their pain is the objective of palliative care,” said Dr. Sathish Kumar, secretary of the society.

Started in a small room of the old Government Medical College Hospital in the city in 1997 with just seven members, the society now functions in the old district hospital building. It has an in-patient unit with 10 beds, a physical medicine and rehabilitation unit and an Institute of Palliative Care that provides training and research in palliative care. The society also has a hospice and a day-care centre with 10 beds at Olarikkara.

“The society provides comprehensive care, including physical, mental, social and economic, for not only patients but also for their families. The welfare of the families and even the education of the children of the patients in some cases too are taken care of,” said K. Aravindakshan, writer and social worker, who is one of the founding members of the society.

Dr. Sathish Kumar said home care is the backbone of the society. “Bed-ridden patients face a lot of issues, both physical and mental. Changing their position on the bed itself needs special training. Some of them suffer from bed sores. We train the family members on how to take care of them,” he said, adding that vocational training is imparted to both patients and their families.

On an average, about 30 people seek treatment at the centre daily. Since 1997, more than 20,000 have reached the society seeking support.