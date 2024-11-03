A snub for Sarin from his former colleagues

Political rivalry is no reason for most politicians in the State to abstain from shaking hands with each other. But for Rahul Mamkootathil, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Palakkad bypoll, and his mentor Shafi Parambil, MP, it was reason enough to avoid shaking hands with their former colleague P. Sarin when they met at a wedding here on Sunday.

They were among the politicians who gathered to greet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) local leader V. Natesan on his daughter’s wedding. As both Mr. Parambil and Mr. Mamkootathil greeted and hugged former Congress leader A.V. Gopinathan, they patently ignored Dr. Sarin, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate, who was standing near Mr. Gopinathan.

Dr. Sarin got a snub from his former colleagues when he held out his hand to greet them. Mr. Parambil not only declined Dr. Sarin’s hand, but also said ‘no’ when the latter tried to draw his attention.

Both of them totally ignored Dr. Sarin. “Give me your hand before you go,” Dr. Sarin was heard soliciting a couple of times. But his rivals proceeded without heeding him. “It’s bad, it’s bad,” Dr. Sarin replied when he was rejected. He said later that the people were watching everything.

Mr. Mamkootathil said he was not two-faced. “I am honest in my approach to people. I smile and behave sincerely,” he said.

