GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A snub for Sarin from his former colleagues

At a wedding in Palakkad, UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil and Shafi Parambil, MP, refuse to shake hands with P. Sarin, the former Congressman who is now the LDF Independent candidate

Updated - November 03, 2024 08:37 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Political rivalry is no reason for most politicians in the State to abstain from shaking hands with each other. But for Rahul Mamkootathil, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Palakkad bypoll, and his mentor Shafi Parambil, MP, it was reason enough to avoid shaking hands with their former colleague P. Sarin when they met at a wedding here on Sunday.

They were among the politicians who gathered to greet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) local leader V. Natesan on his daughter’s wedding. As both Mr. Parambil and Mr. Mamkootathil greeted and hugged former Congress leader A.V. Gopinathan, they patently ignored Dr. Sarin, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate, who was standing near Mr. Gopinathan.

Dr. Sarin got a snub from his former colleagues when he held out his hand to greet them. Mr. Parambil not only declined Dr. Sarin’s hand, but also said ‘no’ when the latter tried to draw his attention.

Both of them totally ignored Dr. Sarin. “Give me your hand before you go,” Dr. Sarin was heard soliciting a couple of times. But his rivals proceeded without heeding him. “It’s bad, it’s bad,” Dr. Sarin replied when he was rejected. He said later that the people were watching everything.

Mr. Mamkootathil said he was not two-faced. “I am honest in my approach to people. I smile and behave sincerely,” he said.

Published - November 03, 2024 08:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.