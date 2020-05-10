Kerala

A smooth ride back home during the pandemic

Keralites stranded in Hyderabad due to lockdown arrange a bus to come home

Living one more month in Hyderabad was almost out of the question for D. Nihal and his four friends, all employees of a car servicing centre in the city. Their salaries had not been credited for a month, the lockdown in Telangana was extended till May end and they were sure that their savings would not last them long. But, with no vehicle of their own, it was hard for them to travel back to Kerala.

They asked around and learned that they could hire a bus back home, if they had enough people.

Facebook post

One of them posted about this in a Facebook group called ‘Malayalis in Hyderabad’, asking whether there were others interested in joining them. Soon, replies began coming in, from people who had lost their jobs, others who had to get back home urgently and even a fresher who got stranded in the city, after his company shut down during the lockdown, soon after he joined it. “Since we could accommodate only 22 in a bus, due to social distancing restrictions, we added the first 22 people in two WhatsApp groups, one for those from Thrissur and another for people from Ernakulam. My friends Nigil Gangan and M.G. Satheesh coordinated with the Thrissur team, while I did with the Ernakulam team. Some of the travel agencies demanded as much as ₹1.75 lakh for a trip. At last, we found one for ₹1.25 lakh, which came to around ₹6,000 per head. All of us then applied together for the COVID-19 Jagratha pass to clear the Walayar check-post, with this bus number,” says Nihal.

Jagratha team’s aid

But, following a two-day delay in getting the passes cleared, they got in touch with the Jagratha team as well as the district administrations in Thrissur and Ernakulam. When it got approved, only half of them got the same, leading to another round of phone calls and application processes.

“Both the District Collectors as well as all the officials were patient with us, despite multiple calls, and ensured that we got it all cleared. We reached the Walayar check-post at 7 p.m. on Friday. There was not much of a rush at that time and things went all smooth. The officials there told us that we would be taken to institutional quarantine centres as we had arrived from a red zone,” says Nihal.

Now, 21 of them are in quarantine centres in Ernakulam and Thrissur, while one person is at Kottayam.

All of them are happy with the facilities and care being provided at the centres.

The only grouse was non-functioning plug points in some rooms, which was addressed the very next day.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 11:13:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/a-smooth-ride-back-home-during-the-pandemic/article31552528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY