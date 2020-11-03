A slice of Onattukara’s history and heritage

A view of the Onattukara Historical Heritage Agricultural Museum on the premises of the Mavelikara block panchayat office.

Alappuzha

03 November 2020 19:49 IST

Cultural uniqueness and farm tradition of the region come alive at a museum set up in Mavelikara.

Onattukara in Central Travancore is a place full of legends and myths. The land of Onam, it is also known for its cultural uniqueness, history and once agricultural prosperity. But various facets of Onattukara and its rich story have been slowly fading into oblivion. Not any more.

The history, heritage and agricultural tradition of Onattukara have come alive in a museum set up by the Mavelikara block panchayat on its office premises.

A view of the Onattukara Historical Heritage Agricultural Museum on the premises of the Mavelikara block panchayat office.

Onattukara had its own agricultural practices and lifestyle and the same has been revived in the museum. It showcases erstwhile agricultural implements like different types of ploughshares, yoke used to attach animals to plough, equipment used to thresh paddy, mat to dry rice, spades, historical equipment used for measurements, utensils made of clay and brass, lamps, clocks and so on.

On the other side of the museum are pettiyum-parayum (a traditional dewatering mechanism), traditional rice bin, grinders made of stone, hand-cart used to transport goods and inland fishing equipment. Murals depicting paddy fields and the Kettukazcha pageant associated with the Kumbha Bharani festival at the Chettikulangara Devi temple are a treat for the eyes.

The Onattukara region, spread across Karthikapally and Mavelikara taluks in Alappuzha and Karunagapally and parts of Kunnathur taluks in Kollam, was once a flourishing centre of Buddhist culture. A Buddha statue made from stone columns found at the Prayikkara Palace is installed outside the museum. It was created by sculptor Anil Kattachira. Various other sculptures reveal the history and tradition of the place.

"We have preserved 150 things, collected from different parts of the Onattukara region in the museum. A majority of the equipment and materials displayed are not in use at present, which increase its historical value. The museum will help the present and coming generations understand the history of the place better," says K. Reghu Prasad, president, Mavelikara block panchayat.

The panchayat has also arranged an Onattukara Pusthaka Moola (book corner) close to the museum. Works of 579 writers of Onattukara have been made available there.

The Onattukara Historical Heritage Agricultural Museum, set up at a cost of Rs. 13 lakh, was inaugurated by Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran recently.