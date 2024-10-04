A slice of Odisha in Kochi

Bichitra Naik remained glued to his smartphone, oblivious to the cacophony that has become so typical of evenings at Peringattu Parambu, division 26 of the Maradu municipality along the suburbs of Kochi city.

In an oversized black T-shirt that hung loosely from his wiry frame and baggy, light-blue jeans, the 22-year-old from Odisha looked even younger, notwithstanding his pencil moustache. Bichitra was busy browsing through a dance video of a television reality show, proudly announcing that the man in the video is his dance instructor.

He has performed at two weddings in Vaduthala and Fort Kochi, not far from Maradu, along with a dance troupe. “I want to get into films,” he said as a matter of fact while enjoying a short break from the kirana (provision) store where he is employed as a help. Bichitra belongs to a cluster of migrants from the Surada block of Ganjam district in Odisha that has formed around Nettoor in Maradu municipality, mostly through social networking. Peringattu Parambu division alone has around 1,000 such migrants from several panchayats of the Surada block.

Choosing Ernakulam

A recent study on ‘Labour Migration from Rural Odisha – Surada Block’, carried out jointly by Gram Vikas, an NGO engaged in rural development in Odisha, and the Kochi-based Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID), has found that a disproportionately high share of workers from the tribal communities has gone to Ernakulam district in Kerala. The phenomenon has only reaffirmed a new migration corridor between Surada and Kerala, marking a significant shift from the decades-old corridor between Ganjam and Surat in Gujarat.

About 22% of the migrants from Surada, the study showed, preferred Ernakulam over any other destination not just in Kerala but across south India. Of this, nearly 70% were from the Scheduled Tribe communities, and nearly 48% from the Scheduled Castes. Nettoor, it is apparent, has emerged as a favourite location within Ernakulam district, a reason why Gram Vikas and CMID joined hands to set up an outreach centre, Bandhu Sramik Seva Kendra, exclusively for Odia migrants in Peringattu Parambu this February.

“Good people, good pay, and good contractor,” says 36-year-old Bulu Naik, who was among the first to have migrated to Nettoor 15 years ago, when asked about the choice of his destination. He didn’t have second thoughts even when two of his relatives were crushed to death while demolishing a house in Maradu two years ago. Since the family didn’t receive any compensation, Bulu keeps sending a share of his earnings to the kin of one of the victims every month.

Non-existent complaints

Though loosely categorised as footloose workers, many of them have a steady contractor for a prolonged period, which explains their continuance in Nettoor. Sanjay Naik, 30, who has been in Nettoor for the last five years, hardly has any complaints either about the work, which is readily available, or the pay, which is equally good. As a construction worker, he earns around ₹1,200 daily, working during the day. But it is the night gig as a loading-unloading worker at warehouses that he looks up to, though it comes at the cost of his sleep.

“We get paid about ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 a night. Then, my brother Fakeer and I send home about ₹3 lakh in six months,” he says. The Surada people chose to assemble at Nettoor because it is close to the busy National Highway – 66, making transportation easy. It is located centrally for migrants who work as far away as Haripad in Alappuzha district lying south of Ernakulam and Angamaly, some 35 kilometres to the north.

Jibin Moideen, a local person, has appointed two Odia workers at his provisions-cum-snacks store in Peringattu Parambu, right next to his house, once migrants surpassed locals as his clientele. That has made him an expert in what the interstate labourers relish. “Whether it’s bitter gourd, beans, brinjal, or tomatoes, they prefer them much rawer. When it comes to snacks, they like creamy cakes and potato-based fried items like bhaji,” he says.

That the local economy thrives on the spending of the migrants was evident while talking to Sathish, a hairdresser from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh who works at a local salon simply named ‘Looks’ run by a Malayali. “They [Odia migrants] demand hairstyles showing pictures on their smartphones,” he says, as he stands outside the salon waiting for his next customer.

‘No friction, more safety’

The surging migrant population hasn’t caused any major friction with the local people, though. In fact, Jibin says their presence has added to their sense of safety. He recalls how his brother Jiyad’s two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, who went missing from home some time ago, was rescued by a migrant worker.

“Unlike migrant workers from other parts of the country who are more vocal and conscious about their rights, Odia workers choose to keep a low profile, focusing solely on their work. Their remittances are the biggest contributor to the local economy back in their villages and generate jobs on occasions such as when they construct or undertake maintenance of their houses. I had personally come across a banking kiosk in a village there which witnessed daily transactions running into ₹6 to ₹8 lakh,” says Benoy Peter, executive director, CMID.

Sheeja Siby, president of the Area Development Society in Peringattu Parambu, vouches for the fact that the community is peace-loving. “Let alone drugs, they don’t chew tobacco either,” she says. The area doesn’t have a single shop selling chewing tobacco.

Ayaz Anwar, programme manager at Bandhu Sramik Seva Kendra, dubs it a model of coexistence, with migrants and the local population mixing freely. “Migration from Surada appears more aspirational rather than distress-driven. They can be seen flashing their iPhones and premium motorcycles on their WhatsApp profiles once they go back home,” he says. He cites the example of Babu Naik, 26, who works as an outreach worker at the Kendra. Having worked at the Kendra for a few months, he has now grown more aspirational and has enrolled for a Bachelor of Social Work, a distance education degree course offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

Why the shift from Surat

“Two factors have driven the shift in the destination of the younger generation of migrants from Surada. Surat, which was the original destination for non-SC/ST communities, is throwing up far fewer opportunities. Those from the SC/ST communities found that their caste identity followed them all the way to Surat, whereas it mattered little in Kerala. The big jump in wages from a mere ₹70,000 to ₹2.5 lakh annually, thanks to the availability of jobs round the year also proved a great attraction,” says Liby Johnson, executive director, Gram Vikas.

Martin Patrick, social scientist and an expert in the unorganised labour sector, says that communal amity and the absence of caste discrimination are among the factors that make Kerala a favoured destination for the scheduled communities. Networking among the communities already here also plays a significant role in wooing more people from their hometowns to Kerala, he says.

While it is common to see migrants settling down with families in places like Perumbavoor in Ernakulam, men from Odisha often migrate alone, leaving their families behind to till their land. The joint family system in vogue in their villages is another reason. Bulu, whose family owns 15 bighas (roughly about 10 acres) of land back home, for instance, has recently invested ₹30,000 in agriculture and is now looking to mobilise another ₹10,000 for hiring a tractor.

Downside of farming

Though farming — paddy, corn, and ragi being the preferred crops — remains one of the potential sources of jobs back in Surada, it remains highly seasonal, and the income doesn’t exceed subsistence levels. Vishnu Naik, 26, recollects how he sold 40 kilograms of brinjal in the market for ₹20 a kilogram during the pandemic but ended up spending more on fuel for transportation than the sale proceeds.

As increasingly more migrant workers flock to Nettoor, their accommodation has emerged as a lucrative revenue model for the local people, as monthly rents hover anywhere between ₹1,500 and ₹1,800 per individual. Although rare, there are instances of people renting out their premises to migrant workers and moving to rented houses themselves, as the rent they earn far outweighs what they pay their landlords.

Problem of crowding

“But stacking people into rooms much beyond their capacity poses larger social issues,” says Riaz K. Mohammed, municipal councillor of Peringattu Parambu. “As staying indoors has become difficult, these workers have started gathering in the streets in post-work hours which has led to complaints. For instance, only recently, some women complained about the main pathway being blocked by migrant workers in the evenings. I have now asked the outreach centre to put up posters in Odia against unnecessary crowding. It is for the State government to strictly enforce guidelines regarding their accommodation,” he says.

Ansal P.T., president of the Priyadarshini Residents Association in the neighbourhood, says that though the crowded accommodation remains a problem, it hasn’t reached a flashpoint. The lack of recreational avenues remains a major reason why migrants spend most of their waking hours on the streets. A carrom board at the outreach centre has already started attracting them in the evenings. A projector, to be installed for telecasting Odia programmes, is expected to draw them away from the streets. A building owner, who accommodates over 100 migrants in two buildings custom-made for the purpose in Peringattu Parambu, attributes the overcrowding to migrants hiding the exact number of inmates, as many come and go. He, however, says that they maintain the buildings properly, with some even taking the effort to paint the rooms.

Meanwhile, Bichitra continues to improve his dancing skills through social media reels every time he gets a break from work. One such reel has almost gone viral in the area, and he swells with pride when someone shares it with him.