A slew of offers from Kochi Metro on its 6th anniversary

June 15, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Commuters can travel any distance by paying a maximum of ₹20 in Kochi metro trains on Saturday, June 17, in connection with the sixth anniversary celebrations of the commissioning of the mass rapid transport system.

The minimum fare of ₹10 too will be available on that day. In addition, those who purchase the Kochi-1 card on the day will get a cash refund of ₹225, according to a press release from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

An average of 75,831 passengers commuted in the metro daily in April, and the number went up to 98,766 in May. Over a lakh commuters travelled during 12 days in May, thanks to a slew of offers to woo regular commuters.

Caricature of passengers

In the meantime, caricatures of metro commuters were drawn by a group of cartoonists as part of the metro mega fest organised in connection with the anniversary celebrations, on Thursday. A few of them were gifted to commuters, while the rest will be displayed in trains. Veteran cartoonist E.P. Unni inaugurated the event.

On Friday, a conclave titled ‘Reimagining the public transport eco system’ will be held in association with SCMS School of Engineering and Technology.

KMRL will also host an open quiz contest titled ‘Bobanum Moliyum’ on Saturday. A team comprising a man and a woman (including children) can participate. For details, call 79076-35399. Already, women under the banner of Kudumbashree self-help group are selling merchandise at eight metro stations. The Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC) will lead sale of items at the Kaloor metro station on the day.

A flower and mango fest and sale of exotic pets will be held at the Vyttila station from June 22 to 25.

