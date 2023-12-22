A sleepy village is a regular supplier of ‘dolly’ carriers

December 22, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - IDUKKI

Every year in the first week of November, the residents of Sathram, a sleepy village nestled in the tea plantations of Vandiperiyar, Idukki, witness a unique movement of its young workforce. Almost all its male members, aged in the 18-40 age group will be subjected to an examination by the local police for issuing a clearance certificate. On receiving the document, all of them head straight to the Travancore Devaswom Board office at Sabarimala, some 12 kilometres away from their settlement, and apply for a licence.

Over the next two months, they keep ascending and descending the holy hillock several times in batches of four, carrying people on their shoulders to and from the Ayyappa temple there. This season, around 34 youths from the village here are working as ‘dolly’ carriers in Sabarimala.

₹6,500 per trip

Thilakan, 44, who runs atemporary hotel at Sathram, said he first went to the hill temple in 1996 as a dolly bearer. “The charge per trip those days was around ₹440, and now it is ₹6,500-7,000. Now most of the youths in Sathram have moved to Sabarimala as dolly bearers,” said Mr. Thilakan.

“Two eucalyptus tree pieces, 8.5 metres long, are used to make the dolly. Four bearers carrying a person in a chair climb the 5-km distance from the Pampa to the Sannidhanam in 45 minutes. The incline is quite steep,” he said. According to local people, a dolly bearer earns over ₹2 lakh through the work in the two-month pilgrimage season.

Karuppa Swami, eco-development committee (EDC) chairman in the Sathram settlement colony, said he worked for over 23 years as a dolly bearer. “I started work in 1997 and continued till 2020,” he said.

Health issues pose a challenge to the work though. “Most youths take to this work in their teenage years. After 40 years, most dolly bearers choose another work as the years of moving up and down the hill with weight on their shoulders take a heavy toll on their knees,” he said.

₹8,000 for a dolly

“The dollys are purchased from Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu. The average price of a dolly is nearly ₹8,000,” he said.

Vandiperiyar Station House Officer (SHO) Hemanth Kumar said that the applicants submit their application online for the police clearance certificate for the dolly carrier work. “After paying the fees we will check the details of the applicant and if there are no cases we will issue the certificates,” said Mr. Kumar.