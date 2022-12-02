A skill development programme to address human-elephant conflicts in India

December 02, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Thrissur

Human-elephant conflicts have been on the rise in Kerala. In addition to increasing attacks on mahouts by captive elephants, wild elephants are attacking the public and triggering panic around forest habitats.

A pilot study of an international project to address human-elephant conflicts will soon begin in Thrissur. The International Elephant Foundation, in association with Trans-Disciplinary University (TDU), Bengaluru, is conducting the skill development programme for mahouts and community-based capacity-building programmes for people living near forest habitats.

The study will be conducted in South Indian States, including Kerala. As many as 100 mahouts will be selected through stratified random sampling for the study from each State.

“The project envisages providing skill development programmes on elephant care and management for mahouts. It will also create awareness among people living near forest habitats about how to deal with straying wild elephants,” says T.P. Sethumadhavan, Professor, TDU, and principal investigator of the programme.

“There is a huge gap between available skills and required skills among mahouts. As part of the project, a skill requirement analysis of mahouts will be conducted. Based on the skill gaps, they will be offered skill development programmes to improve their attitude, awareness and ability of care and management of elephants. It will develop a skill qualification framework and certification system for mahouts,” says Dr. Sethumadhavan.

Experts note that India is among the Asian countries facing challenges in conservation of elephants. The country has nearly 1,000 captive elephants, of which about 50% are in Kerala. However, over the years, captive Asian elephant population has been declining due to poor care and management practices, they say.

Earlier, mahouts used to receive a ’Gurukulam’ style of training. They used to be trained by senior mahouts on “the art” of caring and management of elephants, says P.B. Giridas, veterinary surgeon and co-principal investigator of the programme.

“No such system exists now. People who do not know the behaviour and mannerisms of elephants become their mahouts and they try to tame the animal using violent measures. This leads to untoward incidents,” he notes.

According to a recent study, mahouts who are closely associated with their elephants constitute about 90% of the deaths in such human-elephant conflicts. Through appropriate training and upskilling programmes, this can be brought down, say experts.

Increasing incidences of diseases are also taking a toll on captive elephants. Impaction (Erandakettu) is a major disease which has caused the death of over 25% of captive elephants in the last 15 years. This is due to errors in scientific feed management and improper care. Climatic variations, poor stress management, overwork and cruelty issues also precipitate poor health. Arthritis, tuberculosis, herpes infection and so on also affect the health of both captive and wild elephants, experts point out.