A single window payment solution

Introduced in 2001, Friends (Fast Reliable Instant Efficient Network for Disbursement of Services) was looked upon as a single window solution to all payment problems.

A Friends official remembers how police personnel had to swing into action to control the crowd of students and parents who queued up at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, counter of Friends in 2010 to pay the graduate examination fee for Mahatma Gandhi University.

All university fees can now be paid online. Earlier students had only two choices, either travel to the university headquarters or pay via Friends, said the official.

The most visible fall is in the number of BSNL telephone bills paid through the lone Friends counter in Ernakulam district.

There was a time when around 3,000 bills were paid. The number of bills came down to 427 last month, said the official.

Other issues

There are other problems too. Sometimes departmental servers are down when people come to access services. For example, if people come to pay electricity bill and the server is down, they walk off in a huff and mostly refuse to come back these days, the official added. The footfall is down from around 4,500 to 5,000 a day to about 500 a day. On Saturdays, the number is even below 250.

If the Kaloor kendra operated with around 30 people in two shifts manning 14 counters, the number has come down to four people manning two counters.