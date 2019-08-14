A single goal now leads these fans of rival football clubs

Whenever a combined screening of a dual between top European clubs are staged in the city, the place turns noisy as a stadium thanks to the young fans who keep chanting either the theme song of their team or hymns eulogising their star players.

But that is during normal times. With flood ravaging the State for the second consecutive year, these are hardly normal times realising which football fans have decided to set aside their fierce rivalry and join hands to help the flood-hit.

“We all came to know each other following a football tournament among the recognised fans groups held last year. So last Sunday, we came together for a conference call over phone and decided to do relief work jointly,” said Lyons Jos, secretary of the Manchester United Supporters Club Kerala.

Via WhatsApp group

A day after, a WhatsApp group was up and running for coordinating the endeavour and a collection point for relief materials was arranged at Panampilly Nagar.

Supporters of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Barcelona and Real Madrid are actively engaged in the campaign.

“We are all good friends and there is no rivalry beyond match days. We felt that combined activities will be more effective than individual work,” said Jose Antony, a member of Chelsea Fans Kerala.

Supporters of all teams are now propagating their initiative over the social media to ramp up the participation even as their first contribution of materials formed part of a load sent by another organisation to Attappady on Tuesday night.

“We are expecting a greater response on Thursday as it is a holiday. Since football fans are spread across the State and are with various departments engaged in relief work, we are able to access verified requirements based on which we are mobilising materials,” said Anjan Kumar of Cules of Kerala, an official supporters’ group of Spanish giants Barcelona.

Samson Somraj, of Kerala Reds, official Liverpool supporters club in Kerala, found the response to the collective effort very heartening. “The comradeship and joy of working together is very evident,” he said.