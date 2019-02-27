A shot in the arm for sporting activities

The district indoor stadium being constructed at Chengannur will give impetus to sporting activities in the region. The construction work was launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

The state-of-the-art stadium is being developed on 19.7 acres of land provided by the Chengannur municipality at a cost of ₹40 crore.

Once completed, the stadium, with a seating capacity of 15,000, will have a football ground, two pavilions on the eastern and western sides, players’ rooms, VIP lounge-cum-office wing, media room, rest rooms and commercial outlets.

A synthetic hockey turf of international standard, an eight-lane 400m synthetic track, swimming pool of Olympic specifications and water harvesting facilities are some of the added features of the complex.

Speaking at the function, the Chief Minister said the State had made major strides in all sectors in 1,000 days since the Left Democratic Front government assumed office.

The State was passing through a difficult time before the government came to power.

This trend had been completely reversed in 1000 days and the State had made impressive achievements in all areas, Mr. Vijayan said. Important projects like road development, which failed to take off, had been revived and put on track, he added.

Saji Cherian, MLA, presided. Khadi Board vice chairperson Sobhana George, former MP Thomas Kuthiravattom, District Sports Council president P.J. Joseph, District Collector S. Suhas, Sanjayan Kumar, Director, Sports and Youth Affairs were present.