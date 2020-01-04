A shorter, effective route to heaclthcare hubs

In a first in the State, healthcare institutions in and around the district are being provided logistic support to utilise advanced laboratory services available only at major public health centres.

Pooling in resources, district unit of National Health Mission and district panchayat have started a systematic collection of body fluid samples that need to be delivered at the higher centres for advanced diagnostics. This model is being called a ‘hub and spoke’ model.

The District General Hospital, the Public Health Laboratory, the Cochin Cancer Research Centre, and the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, are the hubs while the far-flung government hospitals in the district are the spokes.

The system has enhanced the number of samples that can be sent for various advanced tests and cultures on an every day basis.

Two vehicles and trained drivers have been engaged to collect colour-coded samples and deposit them at the required hub from where reports are sent to the respective hospital by mail.

Dr. Mathews Numpelil, district programme manager, NHM, told The Hindu that the hospitals used to engage separate transportation system whenever they needed to send samples. Now, a vehicle reaches the laboratories of these hospitals from where body fluid samples could be collected and sent for advanced microbiological and pathology tests.

Cost of running two vehicles is less that ₹90,000 a month. About 1,000 samples are being transported every day at a cost of ₹70 each sample. With more samples picked up thus, the cost would come down further, said Dr. Numpelil.

The scheme goes thus. A vehicle starts collecting samples from Kothamangalam hospital and moves via Perumbavur, Angamaly, Paravur and Aluva hospitals and then reaches the hub centres. Another one starts from Muvattupuzha general hospital and collects samples from Piravom, Tripunithura, Fort Kochi, Karuvelipady, Mattanchery and reaches the hubs.

Cancer biopsy, papsmear, metabolic screening of newborns, Cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test (CBNAAT) for TB, sepsis management, and antimicrobial resistance are among some of the tests for which samples are sent.

With such efficient logistics, costly, advanced laboratory and other diagnostic services available only in the GH, Public Health lab, Medical College or Cancer Centre — the hub centres — are now accessible to smaller hospitals.