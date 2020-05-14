A short-lived joy and togetherness

The State government’s move to reopen toddy and liquor outlets has cast a shadow over the lives of thousands of tribal families in Wayanad, a district with a major tribal population.

The closure of liquor outlets as part of the nationwide lockdown had brought back happiness and joy to the homes of the marginalised sections. “A few decades ago, rustic music, primitive dance forms, and ethnic food used to sweep away the sweats and aches of the day,” said Vella, a tribal woman of Payyampally Adiya.

“When our men became addicted to alcohol, the simple joys and warmth of togetherness were gone from the tribal landscape. Night life in several hamlets was punched with drunken brawls, shouts and curses, shrieks of women, and squabbles at homes,” Vella, who led a 1,515-day agitation demanding the closure of a government-run liquor shop at Mananthavady, said.

Nearly 95% of men of 30 tribal hamlets were addicted to liquor and had the habit of betel chewing, but all of them had given up the habits after the lockdown, she said. “Though the lost happiness and joys have returned to our hamlets since March 25, it seems the government’s decision will ruin their tranquillity,” she added.

According to Meenakshi of Vengaramkunnu Paniya hamlet near Anjukunnu, people had spent all their money on liquor. “When they ran short of money, they sold house utensils. They also used to get violent, hurting children and women at homes. This made our lives miserable,” she said. “However, we are happy that our men have stayed away from liquor after the lockdown,” she added.

When the government ordered temporary closure of liquor outlets, the Excise Department had cautioned that it would lead to illicit trade in liquor, besides its social repercussions. But such incidents are yet to be reported in the district, said K.K. Mujeeb Rahman, tribal activist and State coordinator of the Kerala Madhya Nirodhana Samiti. At the same time, crime rate in tribal hamlets declined considerably after prohibition, he added.