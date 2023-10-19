ADVERTISEMENT

A. Shibu is new Pathanamthitta Collector

October 19, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

A Shibu, a 2015- batch IAS officer, on Friday will take charge as the new District Collector of Pathanamthitta; He suceeds Divya S. Iyer, who has been appointed as managing Director of the Vizhinjam port. Before being appointed in Pathanamthitta, Mr.Shibu was serving as Executive Director of the Kerala Social Security Mission. Having joined the service as a deputy collector in 2009, Mr.Shibu also served in various capacities such as Housing Commissioner, Housing Board secretary, Ernakulam District Development Commissioner etc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US