A. Shibu is new Pathanamthitta Collector

October 19, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

A Shibu, a 2015- batch IAS officer, on Friday will take charge as the new District Collector of Pathanamthitta; He suceeds Divya S. Iyer, who has been appointed as managing Director of the Vizhinjam port. Before being appointed in Pathanamthitta, Mr.Shibu was serving as Executive Director of the Kerala Social Security Mission. Having joined the service as a deputy collector in 2009, Mr.Shibu also served in various capacities such as Housing Commissioner, Housing Board secretary, Ernakulam District Development Commissioner etc.

