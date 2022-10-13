A sensor system that sounds flood alerts accurately

ADVERTISEMENT

Evacuation of people from the banks of overflowing rivers has been a traumatic exercise for the government as well as people of late in Kerala. In the absence of scientific methods to accurately predict locations of floods, people are often en masse shifted to camps as a precaution.

A researcher in disaster management has come up with a water sensor system on the International Day of Disaster Reduction (October 13) to accurately predict flood situations in rivers. Shibu George, an employee of the District Emergency Operation Centre, Thrissur, who is doing his research in disaster management, has come up with the sensor system.

“I have prepared a system for the Chalakudy river on an experimental basis as Chalakudy has been the most flood-hit area in Thrissur in the recent years, said Mr. George.

“The river is divided into 15 segments. Data on water level, velocity and direction of water flow will be collected at each segment using sensors that function on solar power. By assessing the data along with the geographical condition of each segment (which will be pre-fed in the system), the Collectorate control room can predict flood situations in each segment,” explains Mr. George.

Since the 2018 floods in the State, people living on the banks of the Chalakudy river have been evacuated many times. Whenever water from the Parambikulam and the Sholayar dams is released or there is heavy rain in the catchment areas, shutters of the Poringalkuthu dam will be opened. This results in an increase in water level in the Chalakudy river. The situation often turns grim if it happens during the night.

“As we do not have any scientific method to find out where there will be a flood situation, the district administration is forced to evacuate the entire populace from the banks of the Chalakudy river. Sometimes, people are forced to move from places where there are no waterlogging. This creates immense problems and financial burden for the district administration and the people,” said Mr. George.

With the sensor system, the flood situation can be predicted with 80% accuracy, he said, adding that it can be applied at places across the State facing similar situations.

Mr. George had earlier successfully rejuvenated the radio wireless network system of the Revenue department which was installed in the State in 2009 and abandoned later. The system has now been successfully used in Thrissur district to connect all taluks, two cyclone centres and the Poringalkuthu dam to coordinate rescue operations even during adverse weather situations.