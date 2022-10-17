A section of Vizhinjam protesters playing politics, says Sivankutty

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as a section within the Vizhinjam Samara Samithi is of the opinion that the protests must be ceased in the backdrop of the Kerala government accepting six out of the seven demands of the protesters, there is a growing mystery in the unwillingness of protesters to stop the agitation, said General Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Monday.

Stating that stalling the Vizhinjam port construction is “an extraordinarily unrealistic demand”, the Minister said the latest turn of events suggests that a group of people within the samithi are playing politics.

Appealing to the fishermen to end the stir, Mr. Sivankutty said the Vizhinjam project, which gives wings to the development dreams of the State and the capital, will create scores of employment opportunities for the local people. Considering the future generation, the protesters should be ready to end the strike, he said.

Meanwhile, the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) in a statement said the protests against the seaport are turning out to be a public nuisance and are disrupting all aspects of life.

“Using fishing boats to block roads is not agitation, but hooliganism. It is evident that they are trying to create violence in the city to gain attention for their losing battle. The leaders of the agitation are pushing their followers to resort to socially, culturally and morally unsound practices to achieve their vested interests,” said S. N. Raghuchandran Nair, president of the TCCI.

“For the first time in 25 years, several employees of companies at Technopark could not reach their offices. Many passengers missed their flights. The police must foil such unruly behaviour from the agitators,” said Abraham Thomas, secretary of TCCI.