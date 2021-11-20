A seasoned farmer sets a trend in yam cultivation

P.J. Manuel in his farm.

KALPETTA

20 November 2021 00:04 IST

74-year-old Wayanad native conserves and propagates 72 tuber varieties

P.J. Manuel Pallikkamalil, a veteran farmer from Edavaka grama panchayat in Wayanad, stands out for the conservation and propagation of up to 72 varieties of Dioscorea (yam).

The 74-year-old also conserves 17 varieties of Curcuma (turmeric) and 28 varieties of Taro (Colocasia or chembu in local parlance) on eight acres.

The three-acre farm at Orappu Puthusserykunnu in Edavaka is being managed with organic inputs, and he rears two native cow breeds to make fermented products from cow dung such as Panchagavya, Jeevamrutha, and Beejamrutha, to apply on crops.

He also cultivates tuber crops through organic method on five acres of leased land with the support of farmers in the locality. “Conservation of tuber crops is the need of the hour, since they are powerhouses of energy,” said Mr. Pallikkamalil.

His close association with the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) in the panchayat inspired him to be a gene bank for yam, he said. “Anyone interested in farming can cultivate Dioscorea, as it requires less attention and space compared to other crops,” he added.

The idea of Community Gene Bank is getting materialised through his efforts, since he conserves and propagates seeds of all varieties.

Inchikachil, kaduvakkayyan, quintal kachil, mullen kachil, and adathappu kachil are the major varieties of Dioscorea he has conserved.

Mr. Pallikkamalil has been organising seed festivals in the panchayat for the past four years, with focus on tuber crops. He collects and exchanges planting materials by regularly attending seed exhibition programmes across the State.

He runs a farm school at home with the support of the Agriculture Department. He has written three books on Dioscorea and its varieties and prepared pamphlets and brochures on farming.

He is actively involved in BMC activities at Edavaka. He also has traditional knowledge about tuber crops, agricultural practices, and medicinal plants.

“The support of organisations like Kerala Biodiversity Board, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, Agriculture Department, Thanal, and Nalla Bhoomi are crucial to my conservation activities,” Mr. Pallikkamalil said.