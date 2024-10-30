A schoolteacher’s stamp collection celebrating the festival of lights

In 2002, Arvind Kumar Pai, a philatelist, began collecting postage stamps and covers themed around Deepavali. Over the next two decades, his collection of Diwali-themed stamps from 30 different countries has grown into a vibrant tribute to the festival of lights, capturing its global celebration and cultural significance through philately.

Mr. Pai, a government schoolteacher from Cherthala in Alappuzha, started acquiring Diwali stamps enthusiastically after he acquired one issued by Guyana. Since then, he has accumulated around 250 Diwali stamps (including duplicates) issued by India, Singapore, Gibraltar, Canada, the United States, Burundi, Malaysia, Fiji, Sri Lanka, and the United Nations, among others. His collection also features stamps jointly issued by India and Canada and India and Israel.

“I have been collecting stamps and other postal items since I was young. However, it was after receiving the Diwali stamp issued by Guyana in 1976, that I focused on obtaining the festival-themed stamps and covers. After Guyana, I got Diwali stamps issued by Singapore and Malaysia. Over the years, I gradually expanded my collection. The latest stamp I added was from Sri Lanka last year,” says Mr. Pai.

According to him, the stamp he cherishes most is the one issued by the UN postal agency in 2018 for Diwali. “I was eager to add it to my collection immediately, but I couldn’t. Then COVID-19 hit and it took some time before I finally obtained the stamp,” he says.

While most of the stamps came from swaps, he also purchased some, including those from Singapore, Malaysia, Burundi and Fiji. “During a trip to Malaysia a few years ago, I bought Diwali-themed stamps of that country and Singapore from a dealer,” he adds.

In addition to Diwali stamps, Mr. Pai maintains an impressive collection of other stamps and covers, including those featuring Mahatma Gandhi. The schoolteacher has organised several philatelic exhibitions in various parts of the State.