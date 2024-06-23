A schoolgirl is in the news for newsreading

On June 19, National Reading Day, a young student in the district hit a milestone by completing three years of ‘news-reading.’ M.G. Vedika, a Class IX student of Durga Higher Secondary School, Kanhangad, has been painstakingly collecting news from various sources, reading and recording it, and sharing the clips in social media groups in the country and the Gulf region.

The journey began on June 19, 2021, when as a sixth grader at A.C. Kannan Nair Memorial Government U.P. School, Kanhangad, she began sharing her recordings with her classmates. The effort quickly gained traction and soon reached a wider audience. In these three years, she has not missed a single day of news-reading.

“Vedika’s consistency and her fluency in news-reading are commendable,” says Kodakkad Narayanan, former sub-district education officer. “Her ability to select news that is beneficial to students is impressive,” he adds.

Minister’s praise

Vedika says she spends about 45 minutes daily for the endeavour. Besides updating people on the latest events, the reading has improved her knowledge of current affairs. She says she has drawn inspiration from P.V. Jayaraj, her former head teacher, and members of the Kanhangad Press Forum. Education Minister V. Sivankutty highlighted Vedika’s efforts on his Facebook page.

Her prime news source is Malayalam newspapers, but on the days they are not unavailable, Vedika sources news from television and online platforms. Her audience, primarily comprising Malayali WhatsApp groups, eagerly awaits her updates.

Her parents, Gopi Mulavannoor and P.G. Sreekala, who are teachers, are immensely proud of her achievements. Vedika, an NCC member, likes chess and reading. Her younger sister Devika is her steadfast supporter.

Vedika’s initiative draws special attention as the State government is considering incorporating newspaper reading into classroom learning activities, with prospects of grace marks. The young girl continues to inspire many, proving that age is no barrier to making a significant impact.

