ADVERTISEMENT

A salute to J.C. Daniel, in Rubik’s Cubes

Published - November 25, 2024 11:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Near the main stage at the District School Arts Festival that is under way at Neyyattinkara is an image of the father of Malayalam cinema J.C. Daniel made of Rubik’s Cubes.

Jahnavi Ashok, a higher secondary student of Government Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara, is the talent behind this mosaic art. She created the image of J.C. Daniel’s face using 400 Rubik’s Cubes.

Winner of the Women and Child Development department’s Ujjwala Balyam award, Jahnavi has a number of records to her name such as International Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, and India Book of Records.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US