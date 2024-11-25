 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

A salute to J.C. Daniel, in Rubik’s Cubes

Published - November 25, 2024 11:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Near the main stage at the District School Arts Festival that is under way at Neyyattinkara is an image of the father of Malayalam cinema J.C. Daniel made of Rubik’s Cubes.

Jahnavi Ashok, a higher secondary student of Government Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara, is the talent behind this mosaic art. She created the image of J.C. Daniel’s face using 400 Rubik’s Cubes.

Winner of the Women and Child Development department’s Ujjwala Balyam award, Jahnavi has a number of records to her name such as International Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, and India Book of Records.

Published - November 25, 2024 11:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.