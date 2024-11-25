A salute to J.C. Daniel, in Rubik’s Cubes

Near the main stage at the District School Arts Festival that is under way at Neyyattinkara is an image of the father of Malayalam cinema J.C. Daniel made of Rubik’s Cubes.

Jahnavi Ashok, a higher secondary student of Government Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara, is the talent behind this mosaic art. She created the image of J.C. Daniel’s face using 400 Rubik’s Cubes.

Winner of the Women and Child Development department’s Ujjwala Balyam award, Jahnavi has a number of records to her name such as International Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, and India Book of Records.