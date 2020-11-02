A saga of struggle for equality and freedom

Techies’ video on formation of the State

How much of Kerala history can you pack in a 10 minute video? Quite a lot, if one were to go by a YouTube video released by Prathidhwani, socio-cultural organisation of IT employees in the State to mark Kerala Piravi day.

Titled 'Keraleeyam', the video zooms in from the formation myths about the State, touches upon the invasions by the Portuguese and the Dutch and the fightbacks by the local rulers and ends with laying emphasis on the renaissance movement that shaped the society as we know it now.

The video itself is made out of a series of digital art images created by six artists -Bipin.M.K, Gopika.P, Mittu Hari Bose, Vaisakh Krishnan, Vinod Pillai and Viswadas.K.P. All of the work, including the art works, scripting, editing and music was done by IT employees associated with Prathidhwani.

Only the narrator Babu Zacharias Pala is from outside the IT sector.

“The thought began from 'Varakoottam', the artists' club under Prathidhwani, around two months back. We wanted to do something related to the State’s history on Kerala Piravi. We began charting the major historical events, with each part assigned to different artists from our group. There were several equally important events. So we managed to squeeze in whatever we could during the available time,” says Binoy Xavier, who first came up with the concept and scripted the video.

To ensure the uniformity in style of the drawings, a few samples were initially drawn and shared among the artists. As they began the work, they constantly showed their works to each other through screen sharing applications.

The primary aim of the video seems to be to raise an awareness of the kind of struggle that the renaissance leaders had to go through to put an end to many social evils.

Powerful drawings

Featured are some powerful drawings on Ayyankali's Villuvandi samaram against the prohibitions imposed on lower castes from venturing into the public roads and Narayana Guru's consecration of a Shiva idol at Aruvippuram. Lesser known reformers like Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker who organised the ‘Mookkuthi viplavam’ and other struggles are also featured.

The video ends with the exhortation that people should realise where we started from and that we have to constantly tell ourselves that equality was not achieved naturally, but through a lot of struggle.