A run for epilepsy awareness

March 27, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A 2-km run to raise public awareness on epilepsy and to eliminate the fear and stigma around it was held here on Sunday, International Epilepsy Awareness Day.

‘Purple Run 2023’ was organised by the Academy of Pediatric Neurology of Kerala, in association with Lulu Walkathon, Kites Foundation, LifeArt, and Kanal.

More than 750 people took part in the fun run that began from Lulu Mall open arena at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The run was flagged off by Paralympian Sidhartha Babu, a rifle shooter from Thiruvananthapuram who represented India in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Mr. Babu stressed the need to create awareness on the brain disorder. “I am excited to see how everyone came together for Purple Run 2023, especially children and youngsters. The fun run sends out a strong message of oneness and that nobody, irrespective of their medical condition, is meant to be discriminated against.”

S. Syamsundar, Inspector General of Police, Internal Security, who gave away the awards said epilepsy was considered a social stigma even today. It was actually a neurological disorder which could be fully treated and cured. There were many people who had been fully cured of epilepsy and had participated in the Purple Run 2023. The run would create greater awareness in society about epilepsy.

Rose Mary Lawrence, secretary, Academy of Pediatric Neurology of Kerala, said epilepsy was a common neurological disorder that affected nearly 6 lakh children under 14 years of age in Kerala. Epilepsy carried so much stigma and was such an economic burden that people with epilepsy were unable to lead a normal life.

Purple Day was founded by Canadian Cassidy Megan who faced difficulties in living with epilepsy.

