A roadmap to responsible State

Even a cursory glance of the Budget proposals leads one to think that the overriding theme of the speech is the desire for adoption of modernity in every economic activity.

This is in the pursuit to transform Kerala into the level of ‘upper-middle income country in 25 years’, which means roughly a three to four times jump in per capita income during the period.

Emphasis has been given to science, research, technology, digitisation, gender, mechanisation in agriculture and environment, with an ambitious target of ‘net zero’ by 2050.

These are all indications that at last a tinge of modern governance is adopted by the government. In essence, more than the proposals, the underlying theme has a perceptible change from the past as it embraces knowledge-led growth for Kerala economy.

Hence, there is unlikely to be any arguments against any of the proposals, which in itself indicate that the implementation is ultimately the key to the success of these proposals.

The focus on higher education and linking institutions of higher learning with productive opportunities is the way forward and hence the Finance Minister should be congratulated for proposing translational labs and incubation centres around universities, along with small industrial facilities around engineering colleges.

The proposal to give a substantial stipend participation by government, up to ₹5,000 per employee for 6 months, for employing those coming out of universities is an extremely important step for Kerala as the State is exporting trained human resource in a big way for whom training will be an added advantage for getting placement.

The proposed number of beneficiaries is only a meagre 5,000 interns this year, which is although a very good beginning, should, however, be progressively increased to 50,000 interns per year for meaningful overall impact and the allocation required will be only ₹150 crore per year.

The very fact that research and development in new areas such as nutraceuticals, microbiome, graphene, genome, etc. along with genome data centre found allocations in the Budget, is laudable and must be earnestly pursued.

The Kerala youth’s reluctance to take up farm labour and construction work is one reason for largescale migration of manual labourers into Kerala and the solution lies in transforming purely manual labour into machine-assisted labour.

The government has recognised this opportunity and has proposed setting up of centres and groups at the panchayat level and providing them with agriculture implements for agriculture and mechanical implements for construction. This will increase the availability of attractive jobs for youth and productivity per labourer.

The only way to attract the educated unemployed youth into traditional occupations is by transforming manual work into mechanised work and hence this proposal is very imaginative and will yield positive outcome. One enterprise per family and one tourist destination per panchayat are also excellent targets .

The Budget has also reiterated the focus on “responsible investments and responsible industry” for Kerala.

The majority of other proposals in a nutshell also can be termed as responsible investments and together all these proposals if implemented can result in a ‘Responsible State’ eventually!

In the context of the Budget what surprised me was the mention of ‘wealth creation’ by a Communist Finance Minister, which is a clear but subtle message of impending welcome change towards private sector. The surprising miss is the absence of any imaginative proposals for ensuring best law and order in the state using technology which is essential for attracting investments into the state.

As mentioned in the beginning, the success lies in the implementation and hence like how the Prime Minister has established a project implementation department under the Cabinet Secretariat, the CM’s secretariat also should monitor the timely implementation of these proposals.

The Opposition also has a major role to play to make the government accountable and must appoint a shadow minister to monitor the implementation of these announcements and that report should be published next year before the Budget and an interim report after six months. Then only the narrative will change to implementations from announcements! The public will then find meaning in the criticism of budget. The days of blind criticism is also gone!

(C.J. George is Founder and MD of Geojit)