A risk of carbon copies

For noted architect Eugene Pandala, prefabs are not an ideal solution, but an option with various pros and cons. “Labour cost is very high in Kerala and there is shortage of construction material too. In prefabrication, the parts are made in factories and assembled on site. The construction requires minimal time and we can save money as the components will be mass produced,” he says.

He points out lack of architectural individuality as the main drawback of the method, as each construction will be a clone of another.

“They will be similar boxy structures without any diversity. There is no point in making carbon copies. Customising them and adding design elements are also important. And when you are constructing a number of buildings it is always better to take some extra effort. Also, the construction cannot be handled in a casual way and the involvement of a designer or an expert is very important.”

There will be less choice for customisation when it comes to size and general layout, but Mr. Pandala compares the process to arranging Lego-style building blocks since a number of variants including the wind direction and terrain are crucial while constructing a building. “Prefab technology is very popular in many foreign countries as it’s far more affordable. But the way they are designed makes all the difference.”

Longevity, not an issue

He says the longevity of the buildings will not be an issue as there will be provisions to ensure the quality of each block at the manufacturing unit. At the same time, switching to prefab doesn’t mean that the buildings will remain disaster-proof, he adds. “We should ideally mark flood-prone areas and ban all kinds of constructions there,” he says.