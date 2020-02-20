A ringside view of Kerala’s social history and more

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 February 2020 00:34 IST

In his autobiography, ‘Ormapadikal’, economist M.A.Oommen dwells on influences that shaped his life

What do Mahatma Ayyankali and Amartya Sen have in common? Both professed an inextinguishable urge for bettering the lot of the indigent.

Sen’s social development concept was founded on freedom and Ayyankali propounded a capabilities doctrine as the regimen for social amelioration.

Ormapadikal, autobiography of octogenarian economist M.A.Oommen, draws such interesting parallels and reflects on the political and social movements that shaped the destiny of the State from the pre-Independence era unto the present.

Advertising

Advertising

Popularly referred to as a ‘Christian socialist’ and born into a conservative Christian family, Dr. Oommen seeks to explain his predominant Left and progressive moorings. He goes on to critically evaluate the major demarches such as the land reforms and People’s Plan Campaign that catalysed social and economic changes in the State in his characteristic ‘bohemian style’.

The profound influence of his father, M.O. Abraham, a schoolteacher, and most importantly M.M.Thomas, the unsung hero with whom Dr.Oommen shared a warm camaraderie, were all instrumental in shaping his critical thinking and acumen. Dr.Oommen fondly remembers his father asking him to send a money order to an ailing poet Chengampuzha Krishna Pillai out of sheer admiration for the latter, as also his lead in educating backward class students and many such other incidents.

At a time when Syrian Christians loathed communism, M.M.Thomas had taken to propagation of Marxism. Dr.Oommen also rues how the advent of neo-liberalism has deprived space for meaningful discussions on issues concerning human development and agriculture, among others.

The book also passionately narrates the freedom movement, the moment when India broke the shackles of the British regime and attained Independence, the tyrannical regime of C.P.Ramaswamy, an abortive attempt on his life, and such others.

Association with CMs

His association with the former Chief Ministers E.M.S.Namoodiripad and E.K.Nayanar and how the late K.M.Mani reacted to his critical appraisal of his Budget, are quite interesting.

Age is only just a number for Dr.Oommen. While continuing his academic pursuits, he steadfastly holds on to his principle: Live life to fight single-handedly, and not stoop for worldly gains.