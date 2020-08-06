A ride that proved costly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 August 2020 15:50 IST

MVD officials come down hard on 21-year-old after a video of her riding a modified motorcycle without helmet goes viral on social media.

Riding a friend’s altered motorcycle without headgear and a valid driving licence has landed a 21-year-old woman in trouble.

The Motor Vehicles Department slapped a fine of ₹20,500 after a video of the woman, a native of Mangad in Kollam, clad in yellow T-shirt and black jeans and wearing a face mask, riding the motorcycle along with a popular Malayalam song, went viral on social media for the last two days.

Moreover, the Department also got a complaint from a commuter that the rider was underage.

Advertising

Advertising

The Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Kollam, D. Mahesh asked the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Sumod Sahadeven and two Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors S. Binoj and S. V. Aneesh to track down the motorcycle, which was registered in Nilambur in Malappuram disrtrict, and the rider.

“We traced the motorcycle’s registered owner Pradeep S. from Thattarkonam in Kollam who had purchased the two-wheeler from Chathanur. He told that it was given by his son Bhagat P. to the woman for riding and that the lady had a valid driving licence. The video posted on social media was taken during the ride in Kollam,” Mr. Sahadeven said.

During the verification of the driving licence, it was found that the license was only for driving a gearless motorcycle and that she was 21.

The motorcycle she was riding was found altered, violating the Motor Vehicle rules. The Supreme Court had recently asked to clamp down on those altering all class of motor vehicles. The handle, silencer and disc brake of the motorcycle were found modified while the rear view mirrors were also found missing during the inspection by the MVI team. The motorcycle was painted yellow and the shock absorbers red to make it look attractive.

“We have imposed a fine of ₹10,000 for altering the vehicle, ₹10,000 for driving a motorcycle with gear and ₹500 for not wearing helmet. We dont want others to imitate her after seeing the video. The penalty should also deter others,” the MVI said. A showcause notice was served to the woman to explain the flouting of rules by appearing before the RTO, Kollam in 15 days and why her driving licence should not be cancelled.