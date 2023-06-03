A ride by lower primary students to promote cycling

June 03, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Students of Government Lower Primary School, Pakalkuri, organised a ride on World Bicycle Day on Saturday to spread the message of the day.

The rally was organised as part of the academic master plan being implemented in the school.

The ride across rural areas was to communicate the messages of fuel conservation, prevention of environmental pollution, and staying healthy.

The school has plans to teach cycling this year to students of class 4 for maintaining their health as part of class-level master plan. Preparations are under way to start a cycle club under the aegis of the schoolteachers and the parent-teacher association.

Advocating the use of bicycles, the young students said people were buying electric vehicles to avoid the increasing prices of petrol and diesel. Electricity charges too were going up. With cycling, there was no need for fuel nor any need to shell out extra money. It was also a good form of exercise, increasing health of the heart. It reduced traffic blocks on the road and prevented air and sound pollution too.

