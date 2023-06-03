ADVERTISEMENT

A ride by lower primary students to promote cycling

June 03, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Government Lower Primary School, Pakalkuri, organised a ride on World Bicycle Day on Saturday to spread the message of the day.

The rally was organised as part of the academic master plan being implemented in the school.

The ride across rural areas was to communicate the messages of fuel conservation, prevention of environmental pollution, and staying healthy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The school has plans to teach cycling this year to students of class 4 for maintaining their health as part of class-level master plan. Preparations are under way to start a cycle club under the aegis of the schoolteachers and the parent-teacher association.

Advocating the use of bicycles, the young students said people were buying electric vehicles to avoid the increasing prices of petrol and diesel. Electricity charges too were going up. With cycling, there was no need for fuel nor any need to shell out extra money. It was also a good form of exercise, increasing health of the heart. It reduced traffic blocks on the road and prevented air and sound pollution too.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US