A return to happy days of togetherness: Bindu

Good turnout in HS section, lesser in LP, UP divisions

Students are returning to the happy days of togetherness, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating through videoconferencing the school reopening festival at St. Antony’s Higher Secondary School, Ammadam, on Monday.

“Now children can have face-to-face interaction with teachers and play in the school compound. For children, it is a return to the pre-COVID period. The campuses of educational institutions will be now vibrant with cultural and sports activities. Students should wholeheartedly welcome this opportunity,” the Minister said.

Special project

District panchayat president P.K. Davis who presided said a special project to improve the quality of education would be implemented in the district, he said.

Students and teachers of the school sang a song at the function, which was written and set to tune by them. They also sang the official school reopening song.

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar and Mr. Davis lit the symbolic education lamp. Caricature artist Jayaraj Warrier and General Education Additional Director C.A. Santhosh were the chief guests.

The District Collector too sang a song on the occasion.

Reopening ceremony

The school reopening ceremony was held in 1,028 schools in the district. Though most of the students in high school section attended classes on the reopening day, the lower primary (LP) and upper primary (UP) sections witnessed a lesser turnout. Teachers expect that more students will reach the school in the coming days.

School buses are not conducting service in most schools and the parents had to drop children at the schools. Many parents, especially of students of LP and UP classes, are apprehensive about sending their children to school due to fear of the pandemic.