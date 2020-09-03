A ‘rescuer’ at the receiving end

Woman forced to shift homes after neighbours take a dislike for rescued cats and dogs

In the past nearly five years, Sachithra Soman, a 42-year-old working woman in Kochi, had to shift home eight times. The latest was when she was hounded out of her rented house at Edappally allegedly by her neighbours this Onam. Like all previous occasions, it was about the stray cats and dogs she has rescued from streets and brought home.

This time, the exit was a lot more acrimonious as it descended into a nasty legal battle between Ms. Soman and her neighbours. She requested not to reveal her new address for fear that her former neighbours may instigate those in her new neighbourhood and get her vacated yet again.

Playing Good Samaritan in rescuing a stray kitten from the North railway station five years ago has since grown into a passion for her. Ms. Soman, who adored pets growing up in her ancestral home at Kilimanoor in Thiruvananthapuram, has 30 cats and 12 dogs in her care now.

Being a salesperson, she keeps travelling and often returns with stray puppies and kittens. Alerted by her Facebook posts, people keep approaching her and she gives away five to six kittens or puppies a month for adoption.

“Occasionally some animals fall sick, putting the whole herd at risk. In such cases, adoption has to be stalled till they are cured. By then, some animals will be too old for adoption and they end up with me,” says Ms. Soman, who lives alone as her husband works outside the State. Even pedigree breeds rescued by her are available for adoption. Except for the aggressive ones, none of the dogs and cats are caged or tethered at her home as she believes that animals that roamed freely in the streets may find it intolerable. Despite the recurring hardships, Ms. Soman has no intention to let go her passion. She has plans to purchase a plot in some rural area for raising her ‘pets’ if people cannot tolerate their presence.

(Those interested in adopting kittens and puppies may contact her at 90610 80017).