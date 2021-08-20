A relieved Tharoor returns to ancestral home for Onam

MP was recently exonerated in wife’s death case

Shashi Tharoor, MP, celebrated Onam along with 40-odd members of his family at his ancestral house at Elavanchery near here on Friday. Mr. Tharoor was all cheer as he reached the Mundarath family house after being exonerated by a court in his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death case.

The family too shared the joy as they celebrated the festival in a traditional style. Being a celebrity member of the family, Mr. Tharoor enjoyed the privilege of leading the pujas done in connection with the festival.

Carrying ears of paddy and a lamp, Mr. Tharoor entered the house along with other members and led the special puja for agricultural prosperity.

After sharing an Onam feast in plantain leaves, the family reminisced their childhood days of celebration. He shared jokes with grandmother Jayasankhini.

It was on August 22, 2010, that Mr. Tharoor married Sunanda Pushkar in a function held at his ancestral home. On January 17, 2014, Sunanda was found dead in a hotel room in New Delhi.