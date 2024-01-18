A recriminatory LS campaign on the cards in Kerala

January 18, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A recriminatory and toxic Lok Sabha election campaign seems to be on the cards in Kerala, with the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resurrecting much-debated corruption and nepotism charges centred on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s family.

The latest round of bickering that bordered on the personal revolves around a purported recommendation by the Registrar of Companies (ROC) in Karnataka to institute a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the transactions between a mining firm based in Kochi and the now dormant IT company owned by Mr. Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena during the 2017-2021 period.

The Congress and the BJP used the ROC’s contentious finding to reprise their allegation that Ms. Veena’s firm rendered no tangible service to the mining firm and operated on paper as a front for laundering political pay-offs.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] appeared to view the accusation that dominated the airwaves on Thursday with a feeling of having braved similarly recycled derogatory campaigns in past elections.

The CPI(M)‘s perceived cynical sense of deja vu seemed manifested in an article by State secretary M.V. Govindan in the party’s newspaper Deshabhimani on Thursday.

Mr. Govindan said the BJP again resorted to its go-to electoral strategy of subverting tools of State power to target political opponents. He slammed the Congress for endorsing the BJP’s “misuse of institutional levers to vilify the Kerala government while being a victim of the Centre’s abuse of power in other regions”.

Party central committee member A.K. Balan said an anti-corruption court and the income tax tribunal had found no criminality in the mining firm contracting Ms. Veena’s firm for IT services, and the current commotion had a BJP-Congress origin.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the ROC’s finding warranted a High Court-monitored investigation into the “political pay-offs” disguised as IT consultancy fees, given the “symbiotic association” between the CPI(M) and the BJP.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan dared the Congress to prove its credentials as a legitimate Opposition by persuading its government in Karnataka to order a CBI probe into Ms. Veena’s IT consultancy’s transactions with the mining firm.

He also challenged the Congress to move a breach of parliamentary privilege notice against Mr. Vijayan for misleading the Assembly by stating that the IT firm’s transactions were above board.

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Prakash Javadekar said in Kozhikode that a fair investigation would happen in the case.

“We don’t take action or start an inquiry because somebody is in positions [of power]. But, we are taking [action] against those who break the law and those who are culprits. A fair investigation will happen and those who are guilty will be punished,” he said.

