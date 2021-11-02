A record of Wayanad’s heritage

Charithramurangunna Wayanad was brought out by Kudumbashree Mission

Writer Kalpetta Narayanan has said that Charithramurangunna Wayanad, a two-volume historical reference book on Wayanad, prepared by the Wayanad district Kudumbashree Mission, was the encyclopaedia on the hill district.

Speaking after releasing the book here on Tuesday, Mr. Narayanan said that the book marked the footprints of the cultural heritage of various tribespeople in the district as it was able to explain the minute details of their rituals and ceremonies.

The Kudumbashree movement was the greatest revolution in the history of post-Independent India, Mr. Narayanan said. It made a revolutionary change in the outlook of the rural womenfolk in the country.

The poverty alleviation mission had already proved its calibre in women empowerment, but now it was able to prove its mettle in cultural empowerment through the reference book, he said.

It took three years to complete the book, P. Sajitha, district coordinator, Kudumbashree Mission Wayanad, said. All the topics related to the district such as politics, struggles, culture, health, education, migration of settler farmers, history, and tribal life have been incorporated into it.

The data for the book was collected by the Balasabha members of the mission after interviewing notable persons in their localities, Ms. Sajitha said. They also referred available books for the completion of the work, she said.

District Panchayat President Samshad Marakkar inaugurated the programme. Kalpetta Municipal Chairman Keyam Thodi Mujeeb presided over the event.