Malappuram witnessed a rare gesture of camaraderie on Friday between arch rivals the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and the Students Federation of India (SFI).
The SFI donated a television set to the KSU as part of its ongoing TV challenge across the State with the objective of bringing the marginalised school students under online coverage of study. The KSU readily accepted the gesture with the intention of taking the TV to a deserving student.
It was a WhatsApp status posted by KSU Malappuram district president Haris Mudur requesting philanthropists to donate a TV for a poor student, that made his friend and SFI district secretary K.A. Sakeer to respond.
“I was more than happy to respond positively to Mr. Sakeer’s gesture. In spite of our differences in ideology and way of functioning, we are proving that a noble cause can dwarf all our differences,” said Mr. Mudur.
Handing over the TV set to Mr. Mudur here on Friday, Mr. Sakeer said that it was a fine example of how the youth should go about in their political thinking. “By accepting the TV from the SFI, my friend has displayed a big lesson for the student community. We are led by liberal and tolerant political ideologies even when following stringent policies,” said Mr. Sakeer.
He said the SFI was committed to reaching out to the poor students with TV sets without bothering to check their ideological affiliations. “We will continue to join hands with other groups for the cause of helping the poor,” he said.
