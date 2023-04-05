A. Raja should be immediately expelled from Assembly, says Sudhakaran

April 05, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Wednesday sought to politically weaponise the Kerala High Court’s refusal to extend the 10-day stay on its order declaring the election of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] legislator A. Raja from the Devikulam Assembly constituency as null and void.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, in a bid to put the ruling front on the back foot, demanded that the Kerala Legislative Assembly (KLA) secretary immediately promulgate a notification expelling Mr. Raja from the House.

The High Court declared Mr. Raja’s election void on March 20. However, it stayed the order till March 31. The High Court found that Mr. Raja contested from the Assembly segment reserved for the Scheduled Caste community as a member of the Hindu-Paraya caste.

It found merit in the argument that Mr. Raja was a practising Christian and hence ineligible to contest the Assembly seat reserved for members of the Scheduled Caste.

The complainant in the case, D. Kumar, had lost the reserved constituency to Mr. Raja for 7,848 votes in the 2021 Assembly elections. He alleged that Mr. Raja lied to the returning officer about his caste status to compete in the seat.

Mr. Kumar argued that converted Christians could not claim Hindu Scheduled Caste status. Mr. Raja has appealed the verdict in the Supreme Court. The Congress has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking a directive to the State police to prosecute Mr. Raja for cheating and use of forged documents to justify his candidacy in a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes.

‘Earlier instances’

Mr. Sudhakaran quoted precedent to back his demand for Mr. Raja’s immediate expulsion from the Assembly. In 1997, the High Court nullified senior Congress leader Thampanoor Ravi’s election to the Assembly. Within 24 hours of the order, the KLA’s secretary invalidated his status as a legislator.

In 2018, the High Court annulled the election of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader K. M. Shaji but stayed the order for a fortnight. The KLA secretary notified Mr. Shaji’s expulsion from the House hours after the postponement expired.

In contrast, the ruling front played dubiously for more time in Mr. Raja’s case. The party warned off anti-government protests if Mr. Raja continued as an elected member in the Assembly.