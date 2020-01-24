A proud moment for IISU

When the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) unveiled ‘Vyommitra’ — the humanoid that will fly aboard test missions ahead of the crewed Gaganyaan mission — earlier this week in Bengaluru, it was a big moment for the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) here at Vattiyurkavu.

A key ISRO facility, IISU was responsible for the design, development, and integration of Vyommitra.

“Basically, it mimics an astronaut. We have been working on the prototype for the past nine to ten months. The model that will be used for the first test flight is expected to be operational in another nine months,” IISU director Sam Dayala Dev told The Hindu.

First trial flight

ISRO plans to have the first trial flight from Sriharikota by the end of this year. In structure, Vyommitra is a “half-humanoid,” in the sense that she — the robot astronaut is a ‘female’ — lacks lower limbs. The choice of gender had been a “spontaneous decision” by the IISU team, according to Mr. Dev.

During the mission, the humanoid is expected to provide ISRO information on the actual conditions inside the crew module.

While Vyommitra is IISU’s first tryst with a humanoid, ISRO facility has carried out work in certain aspects of the project, including the artificial intelligence aspects and robotic arms.

The IISU, which designs and develops navigational systems for ISRO launch vehicles, had special teams working on the humanoid. Mr. Sam Dayala Dev had chaired the national-level committee set up by ISRO chairman K. Sivan for the project. The IISU had gone to work on the design after the panel, which included professors from IITs and other premier scientific institutes, made recommendations regarding the configuration.

Core team

A core team at IISU was supported by experts drawn from various IISU entities as well IITs and other institutions, including the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) at Valiyamala.

Simulating physical movements and facial expressions proved a challenge in the humanoid’s development. “The next was with respect to artificial intelligence. We cannot fly a huge computer aboard the rocket. So we are developing a computer that will be integrated in the torso of the humanoid,” the IISU director said.