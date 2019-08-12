A portion of Kasaragod’s Bekal Fort’s observation post caves in

A portion of the outer wall of the observation post of the Bekal Fort in Kasaragod caved in on Sunday night following heavy rain in the area.

Officials said that the second observation post on the eastern side of the historical fort at Bekal suffered damage when the laterite bricks on its outer wall caved in.

Following the incident, tourists visiting the fort were barred from entering the observation post.

The massive fort, the largest in the State, was built in 1650 by then local ruler Shivappa Nayaka. The place is now familiar as the location of film songs and music albums, including the famous ‘Uyire’ song in Mani Rathnam’s Bombay.